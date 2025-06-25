A new category for real estate in occupied territory has appeared in the International Register of Damages

The International Registry of Losses has announced the launch of a category that allows claims for loss of access to real estate in temporarily occupied territory.

This was reported by the digital public services portal "Diia".

This is a new category of the register A3.6 "Loss of access and control over real estate in temporarily occupied territories".

An application in this category can be submitted by owners or co-owners of real estate in the temporarily occupied territory. If there are several co-owners, each one submits an application separately.

To do this, you need to fill out an application on the "Diia" portal at the link.

The International Register of Losses was launched in April 2024. It was established on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan and Canada.

The countries should create a Compensation Commission that will study all claims and assess the real amount of damages. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.

Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into effect in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and people have a report of a commission survey of the damage from local authorities. As the executive director of the International Register of Damages Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the state register.

