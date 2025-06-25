Vladimir Putin will not fly to Brazil for the BRICS summit in July. The reason is an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This was stated by the assistant to the Russian leader Yuri Ushakov, according to Russian propaganda media.

According to Ushakov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to the country instead of the Kremlin leader. Instead, Putin will participate in the main events of the summit via video link.

"This is due to certain difficulties in the context of the ICCʼs requirements — you know, it is in this context that the Brazilian government could not take a clear position that would allow our president to participate in this meeting," the official noted.