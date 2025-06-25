A court in Russia has convicted nearly two hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war who fought in Kursk for “terrorist acts”

The 2nd Western District Military Court of Russia, within six months, sentenced 184 Ukrainian servicemen who were captured during an operation in the Kursk region.

This is evidenced by calculations by the Russian publication Mediazona.

In all cases, Ukrainian prisoners of war are charged with the same article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation — committing a terrorist act by a group of people with grave consequences. The Russian Chief Military Prosecutorʼs Office reports on new sentences for Ukrainian prisoners of war almost every day.

Since November 2024, 159 such cases have been filed with the district court, with 267 people being charged. One of the cases: a Russian court found junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yevhen Hoch guilty of allegedly committing a terrorist act for allegedly taking up firing positions near Olhivka in the Kursk region in October 2024 and “impeding the evacuation of civilians, intimidating them by carrying weapons”.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an operation in the Kursk region in August 2024.