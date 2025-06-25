General Staff: Russia lost 950 soldiers and 58 artillery systems over the past day

On June 24, the Russian army lost another 950 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

In the past 24 hours, the defense forces have destroyed one tank, six armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 131 operational-tactical drones, and 123 units of automotive equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 1 014 650 military personnel killed and wounded.