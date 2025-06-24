The number of victims in Dnipro has increased due to the Russian attack. The city has declared a day of mourning

In Dnipro, 15 people were killed in Russian strikes on June 24. June 25 was declared a Day of Mourning in the city.

This was reported by the city mayor Borys Filatov and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Another 174 people in Dnipro were injured. Almost a hundred of them remain in hospitals.

Regarding the destruction of infrastructure, the final calculations are still underway, but it is already known that the attack damaged the buildings of district administrations and the state treasury, almost 50 high-rise buildings, some of which had their roofs damaged. Almost 40 educational institutions were also affected — lyceums, gymnasiums, kindergartens, music schools, and vocational schools.

There is various damage in 8 locations in the medical sector — hospitals, outpatient clinics, dental clinics. In residential buildings and various municipal institutions across the city, 2 000 broken windows were counted.

The attack also damaged 3 tram cars, a contact network support, electric transport dispatch rooms and workshops, and the roof of one of the depots was damaged.

The shelling also damaged a pumping and filtering station, 16 district and building boiler rooms, the Right-Bank Department of Social Protection, a church, a local organ hall, an ice arena, a gas station, a colony, buildings of a bread factory, and one of the industrial enterprises.

Dnipro Mayor Filatov says this is an unprecedented amount of destruction that the city has not seen in the entire time of a full-scale war.

On the afternoon of June 24, the Russian army attacked Dnipro. 14 schools and kindergartens were damaged in the city. The city hospital and polyclinic were also damaged, and there was significant destruction in the private sector. In addition, the city of Samar (Dnipropetrovsk region) was under attack. Two people died there. In total, more than 200 people were injured in the Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region on June 24, including 19 children.

The passenger train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia was damaged by the strike, but there were no casualties among railway workers or passengers. The train was passing by the enterprise that was hit. Windows were broken in the train cars.

