Trump and Zelensky may meet at NATO summit

The US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could meet on June 25 at the NATO summit in The Hague. Trump said aboard Air Force One en route there that he would “probably” meet with Zelensky.

The words of the US president are reported by Le Monde.

"Iʼll tell him, ʼHow are you?ʼ Heʼs in a difficult situation, he should never have been in such one," Donald Trump stressed.

Volodymyr Zelensky also previously said he was planning to meet with Trump during the NATO summit.

"Our teams are working on it," he confirmed in a comment to Sky News, adding that the time for such a meeting still needs to be agreed.

Today, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak informed that he spoke with the US Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor to the President Marco Rubio. In particular, they discussed preparations for the upcoming leadersʼ meeting.

The last time the presidents met was at the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26. The conversation then lasted about 15 minutes.

Axios reported that Trump and Zelensky were scheduled to meet on the second day of the G7 summit in Canada, which was focused on supporting Ukraine. However, the US president left the event early, citing the escalation in the Middle East between Iran and Israel as the official reason.

The Financial Times later reported that Trump was not interested in meeting with Zelensky, which was one of the reasons he left the summit early. This was also influenced by irritation with French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Greenland on June 15 and opposed Trumpʼs plans to take control of it.

In the wake of the US president leaving the G7 leadersʼ meeting early, NATO has shortened the upcoming summit to a single working session so that "Trump doesnʼt get bored and leave early". The summit was originally planned to last three days, but has now been shortened to a single two-and-a-half-hour working session.

