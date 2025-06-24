Three Russian occupiers suspected of shooting civilians in the Kyiv region

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has reported suspicions to three Russian servicemen. They are suspected of executing and torturing civilians.

This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, on February 27, 2022, the commander of one of the units of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation, Captain Timur Tamazov, together with his subordinates, shot at a Mercedes Sprinter construction vehicle at almost point-blank range on the road between the Mriya gardening society and the village of Zdvizhivka, Buchansky district, as it was trying to enter Ukrainian-controlled territory in the direction of Borodyanka. Two men died from their wounds, and two were injured.

Another suspect, Vladimir Osipov, a serviceman of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 35th army of the Russian Armed Forces, on March 28, 2022, in the temporarily occupied village of Hostomel, Buchansky district, threatened to kill a local resident and shot two men with a firearm.

The third, the commander of the 64th Company of the Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces Alexei Abramov ordered his subordinates to torture civilians and draw up “shooting lists” of participants in the Resistance Movement. This happened when the Russians tried to occupy the village of Ivankiv in the Vyshhorod district and the village of Shybene in the Buchansky district.

