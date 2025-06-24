The first center for assistance to people who survived captivity and torture was opened in Lviv

The St. Leo the Great Mental Health Center has been opened in Lviv — the first specialized space in Ukraine for people who have survived captivity, torture, and moral trauma.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi and the Lviv City Council.

The center has become part of the Unbroken ecosystem of medical rehabilitation centers. It has 7 rooms for patients, spaces for outpatient and inpatient care, and modern therapy methods.

Андрій Садовий / Telegram

There is also a separate building for art therapy nearby: on the first floor there is a pottery studio, on the second floor there is an art studio. There will also be opportunities for those who want to weave, sing, or make music.

The Mayor of Lviv expressed his gratitude to the Government of Flanders and the Mayor of Mechelen, Bart Somers, who contributed to the implementation of the project.