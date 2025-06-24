Russia launched almost 100 drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of June 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 97 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Air Defense Forces, the air defense neutralized 78 drones in the east, south, and north of the country. Of these, 63 drones were shot down, another 15 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Strike drones were recorded in six locations. In particular, three people died in an attack in the Sumy region. In Kharkiv, the Russians struck a civilian enterprise, three people were injured.

