Three people died in a drone attack in the Sumy region. Among them is an 8-year-old child

Three people died in the Sumy region due to a Russian drone attack.

This is reported by the National Police.

Among them is an 8-year-old boy whose body was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house. A man and a woman from different families also died.

Six more people, including three children, were injured to varying degrees. All of the injured were hospitalized.

The attack damaged about 30 residential buildings and 4 cars. A large-scale fire broke out.

Also at night, the Russians used drones to strike Kharkiv — three drones hit a civilian enterprise in the Nemyshlyansky district. Three people sought medical help.

