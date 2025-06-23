“Naftogaz” wins arbitration against “Gazprom” for $1.37 billion

An international arbitration tribunal, which considered the case in Switzerland, ordered Russiaʼs “Gazprom” to pay $1.37 billion in favor of “Naftogaz”.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Serhiy Korestsky, on Facebook.

According to him, since May 2022, “Gazprom” has violated its contractual obligations under the take or pay principle by stopping payments.

In September 2022, “Naftogaz” initiated arbitration, which “Gazprom” tried to block through Russian courts. It didn’t work.

"Now we have a final decision: a tribunal of arbitrators from Sweden, Switzerland, and Israel has fully sided with ʼNaftogazʼ. This is an important victory. The next stage is to ensure the implementation of the decision. We will work on this. Step by step," he noted.

In September 2022, “Naftogaz” initiated new arbitration against “Gazprom”, demanding payment for organizing the transportation of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine.

