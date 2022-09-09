“Naftogaz” starts a new arbitration against “Gazprom”

National shareholder “Naftogaz” of Ukraine submitted a request for arbitration to the International Court of Arbitration regarding the actions of Russiaʼs “Gazprom”. The place of arbitration is Zurich (Switzerland).

"Naftogaz" demands from "Gazprom" to pay funds for the organization of transportation of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine.

"We will make “Gazprom” pay."

“Naftogaz” is also evaluating the possibility of submitting additional requirements. We will use our experience of victories over “Gazprom” in arbitration," noted the chairman of the board of “Naftogaz” Yury Vitrenko.