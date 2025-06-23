Ukrainian military strikes “Atlas” plant in the Rostov region of Russia

On the night of June 23, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with missile troops and artillerymen, attacked the “Atlas” oil depot, located in the Rostov region of Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reports on this.

Target hits confirmed, fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise. The results of the fire damage are being clarified. The attack was aimed at reducing the enemyʼs offensive capabilities, the General Staff added.

The occupiers are using the plant to provide fuel and lubricants to units of the Russian army fighting in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

On the night of June 9, the UAV Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a Russian enterprise that manufactured antennas for Shahed drones, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons.

