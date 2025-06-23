Two men detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of attempting to blow up a Ukrainian military unit

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police detained two men suspected of attempting to blow up a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv.

This is reported by the press services of SBU and the National Police.

Law enforcement officers have established that on June 14, two men, on the instructions of Russian special services, detonated a homemade bomb near the entrance of a 5-story building, where they lured a serviceman under the pretext of meeting a girl they supposedly knew. The serviceman has multiple shrapnel wounds.

During the investigation, it turned out that to prepare the terrorist attack, the Russians remotely recruited two Kharkiv residents, one of whom already had a criminal record for theft. Following instructions, the men made explosives, filled them with nuts, and equipped them with a phone to detonate them remotely.

The suspects hid explosives and disguised a remote-access camera phone for Russian curators under a trash can. When a military officer arrived at the scene, the bomb was activated.

Both defendants were informed of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

h 2 Art. 258 (terrorist attack);

Part 2 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives);

Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal storage and transportation of explosives).

The men were taken into custody without bail. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

