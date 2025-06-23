New Zealand reports new support package for Ukraine worth over $9.4 million

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson and Foreign Minister Winston Peters reported new aid to Ukraine worth about $9.4 million.

This was reported on the official website of the New Zealand government.

The stateʼs leaders reiterated that in the fourth year of a full-scale war, their position remains unchanged: they condemn the Kremlinʼs military aggression and stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Wellington will contribute to the NATO Security Assistance and Training Fund for Ukraine and the Drone Coalition. It will also provide humanitarian assistance to war-affected communities and assist Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries.

This support package complements recently announced sanctions against Russiaʼs shadow navy and other entities that contribute to Moscowʼs war in Ukraine, the press release said.

In February 2025, the Foreign Minister of New Zealand reported the imposition of sanctions against 52 individuals and legal entities associated with Russiaʼs military-industrial complex, its energy sector, as well as against those who helped to take out Ukrainian children and negotiated military cooperation with the DPRK.

The country imposed previous sanctions against the Russian Federation and Belarus in September 2024. The sanctions targeted those who supported Russiaʼs full-scale invasion and were involved in the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

