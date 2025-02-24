New Zealand imposes sanctions against Russia and contributes to aid to Ukraine

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced tougher sanctions against Russian companies and support for the recovery of Ukraine.

This is reported by the New Zealand media outlet Stuff.

“Russia’s illegal invasion has caused three years of devastation to Ukraine’s population, environment, and infrastructure,” Peters said.

New sanctions will be imposed against 52 individuals and legal entities associated with Russiaʼs military-industrial complex, its energy sector, as well as against those who helped take Ukrainian children out of Ukraine and negotiated military cooperation with North Korea.

New Zealand will also contribute NZ$3 million ($1.7 million) to the Ukraine Assistance Trust Fund, managed by the World Bank.

New Zealand imposed its preliminary sanctions against the Russian Federation and Belarus in September 2024. The sanctions targeted those who support a full-scale Russian invasion and were involved in the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

