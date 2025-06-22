Syrsky: Russians increase the number of their troops by 8-9 thousand people every month

The Russians are increasing their troops by 8-9 thousand people every month, the front line has increased by 200 km and is 1 200 kilometers. For these reasons, mobilization must continue, but the TRC must change and act legally and transparently.

The Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told journalists about this on Saturday, June 21, a Babel correspondent reports.

"I insist on mobilization with mandatory adherence to legality and transparency in the work of the TRC. Mobilization should not be a shock for people. All our territorial recruitment centers must change," Syrsky noted.

He recalled that this is the task of the President of Ukraine, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

"TRCs must fulfill its duties and prevent these shameful incidents that sometimes occur. Corrupt individuals and violators of the law during the mobilization process must be exposed. All necessary measures must be taken against such violators," Syrsky emphasized.

He added that inspections are being conducted at the TRC, and commissions are working to send those who did not fight to the front, and replace them with wounded servicemen.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that over the past year, the Russians have recruited about 440 000 contract soldiers. Today, the Russian occupation army, together with the operational reserve, has about 695 000 personnel on the territory of Ukraine. And their strategic reserve consists of 13 divisions — another 121 000.

"That is, they are preparing for a protracted war, a war of attrition. This is their main strategy. They want to pressure us with their human resources, exhaust us with their mass," Syrsky emphasized.

