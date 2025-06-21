The President told how many companies in Ukraine produce drone interceptors

Ukraine is ramping up production of drone interceptors. Four companies are currently doing so. However, scaling up takes time and money.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this at a meeting with journalists, a Babel correspondent reports.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"About a third of Shahed strike drones are shot down by mobile fire teams, which no longer rely almost entirely on machine guns. They are working with other weapons — they have started using interceptors," he said.

And he added that interceptors shoot down dozens of enemy drones when they attack Ukraine.

According to him, Germany will finance the production of interceptors. Canada will also help with this — there is an agreement with Prime Minister Mark Carney to allocate $4 billion.

The President emphasized that there is an opinion that drones will be the most contracted this year, but currently there is an increase in contracting for both artillery and drones.

Volodymyr Zelensky also denied that during the latest attacks, the Russians allegedly managed to destroy the Patriot air defense system.