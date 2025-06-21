The President told how many companies in Ukraine produce drone interceptors

Ukraine is ramping up production of drone interceptors. Four companies are currently doing so. However, scaling up takes time and money.
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this at a meeting with journalists, a Babel correspondent reports.
"About a third of Shahed strike drones are shot down by mobile fire teams, which no longer rely almost entirely on machine guns. They are working with other weapons — they have started using interceptors," he said.
And he added that interceptors shoot down dozens of enemy drones when they attack Ukraine.
According to him, Germany will finance the production of interceptors. Canada will also help with this — there is an agreement with Prime Minister Mark Carney to allocate $4 billion.
The President emphasized that there is an opinion that drones will be the most contracted this year, but currently there is an increase in contracting for both artillery and drones.
Volodymyr Zelensky also denied that during the latest attacks, the Russians allegedly managed to destroy the Patriot air defense system.
