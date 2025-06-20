French President Says Europe Will Offer Iran to End Conflict with Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron said that European diplomats will present a four-point proposal to end the conflict with Israel at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on June 20.

This is reported by the French international radio RFI.

"Iran must demonstrate its willingness to join the negotiating platform that we are offering," Macron said.

The first point of the European idea proposes to restore the work of the IAEA in the country and for inspectors to visit all facilities — this way Iran will confirm zero uranium enrichment.

The second and third aspects will concern monitoring Iranʼs ballistic missile activities and how it finances its proxies in the region, including terrorist groups. The fourth point concerns the release of foreign prisoners, including two French citizens.

"No one should ignore the risk that Iran would pose if it had nuclear weapons," Macron said.

He said this poses an existential threat to Israel. At the same time, the French president criticized the scale of Israelʼs military actions, which have hit targets outside nuclear and ballistic facilities. He stressed that strikes on civilian or energy facilities and civilians must be stopped unconditionally, because "nothing justifies this".

Macron warned Israel that military action alone would not be enough to worsen Iranʼs nuclear program.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders.

In order to neutralize Iranian Air Defenses, Mossad established a UAV base on Iranian territory long before the attack. They were launched simultaneously even before the attack began.

After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran reported that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15.

In the evening of the same day, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. This was in response to the IDF attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Later, the Israeli Air Force announced that it had carried out strikes on defense facilities in Tehran on the night of June 14. Israeli aircraft hit dozens of targets, including anti-aircraft missile infrastructure.

Israel has already asked the Administration of the US President Donald Trump to join the war with Iran to destroy the Iranian nuclear program.

Western media reported that Trump has approved a plan for a possible attack on Iran. However, he is postponing it to see if Iran will abandon its nuclear program. One possible target for the US is the well-protected uranium enrichment facility in Fordow.

The NYT newspaper, citing sources, writes that Iran, according to American intelligence services, has not yet decided whether to create a nuclear bomb, although it has a large stockpile of enriched uranium.