Several countries want to ban entry to the EU for Russians who fought against Ukraine

The interior ministers of the Baltic countries, the Nordic countries, and Poland discussed banning entry to the Schengen area for Russian citizens who participated in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the Estonian media ERR.

The ministers met in Tallinn on Thursday, June 19, together with the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner, and a representative of the EU border agency Frontex. The ministers agreed that the ban should remain in place even after the war is over.

On the same day, the NB8++ format called for “further joint and coordinated action” to combat Russia’s shadow fleet. The countries will develop a set of recommendations on this issue and further strengthen cooperation.

From May 3, 2025, Lithuania will revoke the residence permits of Russian citizens if they travel to Russia or Belarus more than once every three months without objective reasons. According to the Migration Department, as of April 1, 14 652 Russian citizens had valid residence permits in Lithuania.

Previously, Norway and EU countries bordering Russia introduced a ban on driving cars with Russian license plates. The reason is the European Commissionʼs sanctions package of September 8, 2023. If Russians drive cars with Russian license plates, this will be an illegal import according to EU regulations.

