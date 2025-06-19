Ukraine establishes the names of the deceased Russians whom Russia handed over during repatriation under the guise of fallen Ukrainian fighters

During the repatriation of bodies between Ukraine and Russia, the latter is also transferring the bodies of deceased Russian soldiers. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has already established the names of some of the Russian soldiers and officers whose bodies were transferred under the guise of deceased Ukrainian fighters.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Among those transferred was body No. 192/25. He was wearing a uniform of the Russian Armed Forces, and with him was a Russian passport, military ID card, servicemanʼs certificate coupon No. 1252, extracts from the order of the commander of military unit No. 52 dated 12/26/2023, and a badge with the inscription: "RUSSIAN ARMED FORCES MT-146004".

It turned out that this body was that of Oleksandr Viktorovych Buhayev, a soldier of the 1st Battalion of the 39th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation. His relatives had been searching for him since the end of March, when he disappeared in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region.

"This is yet another proof of how disrespectful Russia treats its people, throwing their bodies with those of Ukrainian soldiers. This is evidence of how insignificant human life is for Russia. Or is it just a way to avoid payments to families," Klymenko summed up.

Ukraine returns the bodies of Russian soldiers back to Russia.

At negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on June 2, the parties agreed on a large exchange in the format of "all for all" in the following categories: seriously wounded and seriously ill, young people from 18 to 25 years old. At the same time, they agreed to exchange 6 thousand bodies of dead soldiers.

The latest exchanges have returned nearly 6000 bodies. The Kremlin is returning the bodies of the dead in extremely mutilated condition, and in recent repatriations, the bodies of the occupiers have also been handed over.

It will take Ukraine more than a year to identify the bodies of the dead Ukrainian citizens that Russia handed over.

