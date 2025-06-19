The US has suspended consideration of new sanctions against Russia due to the situation between Israel and Iran

The US Senate is postponing consideration of new sanctions against Russia and its trading partners until at least July, prioritizing other issues, including the situation between Iran and Israel and the "big beautiful" tax bill.

This is reported by the American media outlet Semafor.

Senators Lindsey Graham (R-Ky.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Ky.) are currently working on an updated version of their Russia sanctions bill. The new version includes protections for Ukraine’s allies from some sanctions for cooperation with Russia, as well as technical adjustments. However, hopes that the bill would be passed in June have disappeared, as other issues have pushed the initiative off the agenda.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican, said that consideration of the sanctions would most likely be postponed until July, adding that consultations with the Presidential Administration on the timing were ongoing.

Republican Party leaders want to consider US President Donald Trumpʼs "big, beautiful" tax and government spending bill next week.

Meanwhile, the conflict with Iran is gaining momentum, pushing the United States towards a potential armed conflict. As Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reported, Trump has already approved a plan for a possible attack on Iran.

In addition, the White House has not yet given clear permission for the sanctions bill to advance in the Senate. In a comment to Semafor, Lindsey Graham noted that while approval of the sanctions will have to be delayed, the current focus on the situation with Iran does not mean that Russia or Ukraine have been left out of the spotlight.

Republicans have been saying for weeks that they plan to continue consideration of the sanctions bill, but many of them are unwilling to act without Trumpʼs approval. There has been no such "green light" from the president yet.

Supporters of sanctions believe the bill would give Donald Trump additional leverage to pressure Putin to start peace talks. The bipartisan bill would authorize the presidential administration to impose secondary sanctions against countries that trade with Russia, including those that buy its energy resources.

To reduce concerns in Europe, Senator Lindsey Graham proposed exempting states that support Ukraine from sanctions.

"There is no evidence that Putin is going to stop. We need to change our approach. I think sanctions will give the president leverage," Graham stressed.

The bipartisan Russia sanctions bill has the support of 82 senators. The document proposes a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium. In addition, the sanctions would prohibit US citizens from buying Russian sovereign debt. The package would also include a number of other restrictions, including a ban on US financial institutions from investing in entities linked to the Russian government.

