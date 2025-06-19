Russia launched over a hundred drones into Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces neutralized most of them

On the night of June 19, the Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 104 drones of various types. The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces neutralized 88 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

40 of these drones were shot down, and another 48 were suppressed using electronic warfare (EW) or lost in location. Hits were recorded in 6 locations.

The Dnipropetrovsk region affected by Russian attack. 5 people were injured in the morning shelling of the Nikopol area, including an 11-year-old boy. He is in the hospital, as are 3 other adults. One of the injured is in serious condition, the others are in moderate condition.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition to the destroyed car and damaged private home, an unused building was also damaged.

UPD: A 59-year-old man injured in a Russian attack in the Nikopol region has died in hospital. He was in serious condition with shrapnel wounds and severe burns.

