On June 18, the Russian army lost another 1 080 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In a day, the Defense forces destroyed four tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 63 artillery systems, 64 operational-tactical drones, 108 vehicles, and two special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 1 008 240 soldiers killed and wounded.