News

8 people detained in Slovakia on suspicion of falsifying prices for ammunition for Ukraine

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The European Public Prosecutorʼs Office in Bratislava (Slovakia) has detained eight people in a case of misuse of funds intended for military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the European Public Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, the amount of damage is approximately €7.4 million. Among those detained are employees of the Slovak Ministry of Defense.

From February to March 2022, officials of this ministry submitted applications for reimbursement of costs to the European Peace Facility (EPF) for military assistance provided to Ukraine — in particular, for ammunition transferred to the country.

According to the investigation, the suspects intentionally violated their official duties and budgetary rules of public administration by unjustifiably placing orders for the purchase of ammunition from two private companies. The European Public Prosecutorʼs Office suspects that the public procurement procedure was rigged and the cost of the ammunition may have been overstated.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.