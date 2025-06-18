Former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Holovko was sentenced in bribery case

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has sentenced former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko for demanding and receiving a bribe of over 600 000 hryvnias from a volunteer businessman.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP), without naming the person involved. It follows from the details of the case.

The former official was sentenced to nine years in prison, deprived of the right to hold positions in state and local government bodies, except for elected ones, for three years, and had his property confiscated.

As a precautionary measure, the court imposed a bail of 15 million hryvnias. The defendant must pay the money within five days of the verdict being announced. The verdict will come into effect in 30 days unless it is appealed.

In June 2023, the then head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko was exposed for receiving a bribe of 600 000 hryvnias. The official demanded money for approving and including a road after major repairs in the list of objects to receive budget funding. He also promised to sign documents on the work performed for the Ternopil Regional Councilʼs municipal enterprise.

