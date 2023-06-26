The NABU detained the chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detained the chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

According to their data, the case is being investigated for the alleged receipt of an unlawful benefit (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code).

Investigative actions are also being conducted against the first deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Ihor Demyanchuk and the deputy head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Hayduk.

Subsequently, the NABU press service reported that the head of the regional council and two deputy heads of the regional administration were exposed "in the heat of the moment" — they demanded money from a volunteer businessman.

According to the investigation, the detainees demanded almost 1.8 million hryvnias from the owner of the enterprise for signing the acts of construction and repair of infrastructure facilities by the communal enterprise of the Ternopil Regional Council.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Government were detained after handing over the third part of the bribe — more than 600 000 hryvnias.