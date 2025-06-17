CNN: The US intelligence believes Iran could not create a nuclear weapon for at least three more years

According to American intelligence estimates, Iran needs at least three more years to bring its nuclear program to the point of creating combat-ready samples.

CNN reports this, citing sources.

When Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran last week, it also made several statements about the countryʼs nuclear program. In particular, it suggested that Iran was rapidly approaching a "point of no return" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons, and that the strikes were necessary to prevent that from happening.

However, American intelligence assessments turned out to be completely different — CNN sources say that Iran is not only not actively developing nuclear weapons, but also needs at least another three years to be able to produce and deliver such weapons to the chosen target.

Meanwhile, another senior US official told CNN: "Iran is as close to creating a nuclear weapon as it can get. If they want to, they have everything they need."

Now, after days of Israeli airstrikes, the US intelligence officials believe that Israel has only delayed Iranʼs nuclear program by a few months. While Israel has inflicted significant damage on the Natanz nuclear facility, which houses uranium enrichment centrifuges, another facility, the heavily fortified Fordow facility, has remained largely unscathed.

According to defense experts, Israel does not have the capacity to inflict serious damage on the Fordow without specific American weapons and air support.

The US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in March that US intelligence sees no evidence that Iran is developing nuclear weapons. When reporters asked US President Donald Trump his opinion on the matter, he replied: "I donʼt care what she said. I think they (Iran) were very close to having one."

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders.

In order to neutralize Iranian air defenses, Mossad established a UAV base on Iranian territory long before the attack. They were launched simultaneously even before the attack began.

After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran reported that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15.

In the evening of the same day, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. This was in response to the IDF attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Later, the Israeli Air Force declared that it had carried out strikes on defense facilities in Tehran on the night of June 14. Israeli aircraft hit dozens of targets, including anti-aircraft missile infrastructure.

On the night of June 15, the countries continued to trade blows. Israel attacked the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense in Tehran and nuclear program facilities. And on June 16, the state broadcaster IRIB was hit.

