CNN: Israeli official says there are ʼsignsʼ of underground destruction at Iranʼs main nuclear facility. IAEA has other data

An anonymous Israeli official told CNN that there are "signs" that an underground section of Iranʼs main nuclear facility in Natanz has collapsed, while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has only reported superficial damage.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said there had been "no additional damage" to the station since the first attack and that there were "no signs" of an attack on the underground cascade hall.

"However, a loss of power in the cascade hall could have damaged the centrifuges located there," Grossi said.

First, on June 13, the Israeli military reported that it had caused serious damage to the main nuclear facility in Natanz, including the underground section and centrifuges. Natanz is home to two facilities that enrich uranium for Iranʼs nuclear program. One of them is a huge underground plant.

According to the Institute for Science and International Security in 2003, the facility includes two large underground rooms believed to house centrifuges for uranium enrichment. Iran acknowledged the damage, but said it was only “cosmetic”. The IAEA has released data from Iranian officials that radiation levels have not increased.

As can be seen from satellite images published by OSINT analyst Damien Symon on June 13, the base has suffered serious damage, but it is not yet possible to determine the condition of the underground facilities.

Later, IDF officially declared that it had attacked another Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan.