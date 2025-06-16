The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the creation of the Register of Military Personnel. What changed after the Presidentʼs veto

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security recommended adopting in its entirety Bill No. 12066 on the Creation of the Register of Military Personnel.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

According to her, the registry will allow:

receive accurate and up-to-date data on personnel;

generate analytics on human resources in real time;

reduce the impact of the human factor on processes.

The Rada voted on this bill in the second reading on December 18, 2024, but it was vetoed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is because the document provided for entering data on military intelligence and the SBU personnel into the register, which is information that constitutes a state secret.

Therefore, the final version of the draft law stipulates that the Register of Military Personnel will include only information about military personnel of the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service.

In addition to general data (full name, date of birth, gender, taxpayer registration card number), the register will also contain information about issued military registration documents (document number, series and date of issue) and a unique electronic identifier.

Other information about military personnel, including digitized facial images, will be received by the registry from other registries, but on the condition that such information will not be stored or accumulated in the Military Personnel Registry.

