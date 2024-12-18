A Unified State Register of Military Personnel will be created in Ukraine. What does it provide for?

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading draft law No. 12066 on the creation of the Unified Register of Military Personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service.

This was reported by MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The document proposes to supplement the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" with a new Article 25-1.

The registry will include data on the SBU and intelligence officials. Its creation will be financed by foreign donors.

The Ministry of Defense is the holder of the Register of Military Personnel. It will contain the following data about the military personnel:

digitized photo of the face;

taxpayer registration card registration number or series and number;

unique record number in the Unified State Demographic Register (if available);

marital status and information about family members;

information about issued military registration documents (if available);

military service status;

unique electronic identifier.

The Register of Military Personnel also contains official information, in particular, that on the basis of which data about the military personnel is included in the Register.

