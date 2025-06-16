General Staff: Russia lost two tanks and 1 200 soldiers over the past day

On June 15, the Russian army lost another 1 200 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

In a day, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, one air defense system, 95 operational-tactical drones, nine cruise missiles, 79 vehicles, and one special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 1 005 060 soldiers killed and wounded.