Bodies of another 1 200 dead citizens, including military personnel, returned to Ukraine

On June 14, the bodies of another 1 200 dead citizens, including military personnel, were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

They noted that the next stage of repatriation measures took place within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul. In the near future, investigators, together with experts from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The return of the deceased to Ukraine was possible thanks to the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center under SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, as well as other structures of the Security and Defense Sector.

The Coordination Headquarters thanked the Red Cross Committee, the personnel of the Central Directorate for Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Joint Center for the Provision of Events of the Central Military Commission for their assistance.

