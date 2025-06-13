Fatal road accident in France. Three Ukrainian citizens among four dead

A fatal accident involving a passenger bus carrying Ukrainians occurred in France on June 13. Three Ukrainian citizens were among the four dead.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, "many Ukrainians, including children, suffered". Two people are in serious condition, and French medics are fighting for their lives. The remaining children have moderate and light injuries, and all are being provided with the necessary assistance.

The passengers were returning from a study exchange at a French high school in Brittany. On the way to Paris, the bus lost control and slid into a ditch.

More than 50 emergency teams have been mobilized to urgently transport Ukrainian children to hospitals. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron continues to assist and is monitoring the situation. The French Foreign Ministryʼs crisis center and local authorities have also been mobilized.

Ukraineʼs Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France Vadym Omelchenko and embassy staff have arrived at the scene of the incident and are in contact with the families of the victims and with representatives of French authorities and services at the scene. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko are regularly reporting on the condition of the victims and all the circumstances of the incident.

