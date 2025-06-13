A fatal accident involving a passenger bus occurred in France — there were Ukrainians

In the French department of Sarthe, near the city of Le Mans, a road accident involving a passenger bus carrying Ukrainians occurred. Four people are known to have died and several dozen others were injured.

This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in France, the French media outlet Le Figaro, French Minister of Transport Philippe Tabaro, and the Prefecture of the Sarthe department.

The accident resulted in 11 people being seriously injured, and 34 passengers suffering minor injuries. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko and embassy staff went to the scene.

The highway has been closed to facilitate access for emergency services. Rescue and evacuation operations are ongoing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.