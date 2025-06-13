Zelensky appointed new head of Ukraineʼs mission to NATO

President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Natalia Halibarenko from the post of head of Ukraineʼs mission to NATO. He has appointed Alyona Hetmanchuk to this position.

The corresponding decrees No. 407/2025 and No. 408/2025 were published on the presidentʼs website.

The dismissal of the previous official and the appointment of Hetmanchuk in her place took place on Friday, June 13.

It is known that Zelensky appointed Natalia Halibarenko as the head of Ukraineʼs mission to NATO in 2021. Prior to that, from 2014 to 2015, she held the position of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and from 2015 to 2020, she held the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.

Alyona Hetmanchuk is the founder and director of the New Europe Center, a freelance senior analyst at the Atlantic Councilʼs Eurasian Center. According to the New Europe Center, Hetmanchuk is the author of analytical articles in the New York Times, Financial Times, Politico, Gazeta Wyborcza, etc.

The Mission of Ukraine to NATO is a diplomatic mission established to ensure Ukraineʼs ongoing cooperation with NATO and participation in the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, as well as to implement the provisions of the Charter on a Distinctive Partnership between Ukraine and NATO, signed in 1997.

