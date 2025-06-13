Babel sources: The GUR hackers attacked Russian customs, tax and railway services

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of Ukraine attacked the resources of the Russian tax and customs service, as well as the railway, from June 10 to 12.

Intelligence sources informed Babel about this.

A cyberattack has paralyzed internal document flow at the Russian tax and customs services. The customs service confirmed the DDoS attack, but described it as “complicated information exchange with foreign economic operators”.

The attack also targeted the leading Russian developer of digital services for accounting and business “Kontur”, the national digital marking system “Chetny Znak”, and the “GosKlyuch” electronic signature server.

Hackers attacked the Russian Railways website and mobile service, preventing Russians from purchasing train tickets online. The largest number of complaints came from residents of St. Petersburg, as well as the Tver and Sverdlovsk regions.

The company confirmed the existence of technical failures caused by a large-scale DDoS attack and advised to purchase tickets directly at railway ticket offices.

On the eve of Babel, intelligence sources informed that the GUR hackers had paralyzed the work of one of the largest Internet providers in Russian Siberia “Orion Telecom”.

