KIIS: More than half of Ukrainians are against any territorial concessions to Russia

More than half (52%) of Ukrainians surveyed are categorically against any territorial concessions by Russia. At the same time, 38% of respondents are ready to accept some territorial losses.

This is evidenced by a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

These figures have hardly changed since February 2025. Then 50% of Ukrainians were against territorial concessions, and 39% were ready to recognize them.

At the same time, the specification of "territorial losses" affects the survey results.

If it comes to the official recognition of certain territories as part of Russia, the vast majority (68%) would be against it. 24% of Ukrainians are ready to accept it. Also, the absolute majority of those surveyed — 78% — reject the transfer of territories controlled by Ukraine to Russia; only 15% are ready to accept it.

The only option where there is at least room for discussion is de facto recognition of Russian control without de jure recognition, KIIS emphasizes. Even in this case, 43% are ready to accept, while 48% are categorically against.

The poll shows that from the point of view of public opinion, any option that would include the official recognition of Ukrainian territories as part of Russia or the transfer of unoccupied territories under Russian control would be rejected. However, Ukrainians maintain a healthy flexibility and, even in the context of territorial control, are ready to discuss a compromise option — recognition of de facto Russian control without its de jure recognition.

In all regions of Ukraine, the vast majority (64-71%) reject the option of officially recognizing the occupation. Similarly, the absolute majority of Ukrainians, regardless of region (76-80%) reject the transfer of unoccupied territories to Russia.

As KIIS specifies, 78% of Ukrainians in general and 76-80% in all regions reject the demand to transfer the unoccupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Donetsk regions under Russian control. However, this demand is one of the core ones of the Russian Memorandum on the cessation of the war. But 82% of Ukrainians categorically reject it and only 10% are ready to accept it.

The survey was conducted on May 15 — June 3, 2025, using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine, except for the occupied territories. A total of 2,004 adult respondents were surveyed. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample does not exceed 2.9%.

