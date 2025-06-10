Israel denies information about transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has denied the claim that Jerusalem has transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine.

This is stated in the departmentʼs response to a request from the Israeli media outlet Ynet.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"These statements are not true. Israel did not transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine," the ministry emphasized.

The media also writes that Russia demanded clarification from Israel regarding the statement about the transfer of Patriot.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, in an interview published on June 8, told Marichka Dovbenko that Ukraine had received Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Israel.

Brodsky did not specify when Ukraine received these systems. In June 2024, the Financial Times wrote that the United States, Israel, and Ukraine were negotiating to supply Kyiv with up to eight Patriot systems. And The New York Times wrote that one Patriot system, previously located in Israel, would be moved to Ukraine by the summer.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.