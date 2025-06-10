Head of GUR: Russia helped North Korea improve ballistic missiles so that they hit the target accurately

Russia helps North Korea improve its KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, which it then transfers to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The War Zone.

The Russians are transferring technology and knowledge to Pyongyang so that the North Korean military can significantly improve the accuracy of the KN-23 missiles.

The first batch of KN-23 missiles that North Korea handed over to the Russian military was of poor quality. Half of the missiles, also known as the Hwasong-11, veered off course and exploded in midair. But that has changed.

Kyrylo Budanov said that North Koreaʼs KN-23s now strike with "deadly accuracy". Such improvements may extend beyond the KN-23. The GUR head did not specify what had changed, but Russian assistance is likely to enhance the capabilities of many of North Koreaʼs other ballistic missiles.

"At first, when they began to be transferred to Russia, they deviated from the target by several kilometers, but now they hit accurately. This is the result of joint work by Russian and North Korean specialists. It also concerns the modernization of aviation weapons — long-range air-to-air missiles. Certain technologies concern submarines. Unfortunately, it also concerns ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads," Budanov noted.

Before participating in the war against Ukraine, North Korea did not have the opportunity to test its own weapons in real war conditions, but now they are producing missiles and receiving feedback from the customer — the Russian army, so they are gaining experience. Russia began launching North Korean short-range ballistic missiles KN-23, KN-23A and KN-24 at Ukraine in late 2023.

