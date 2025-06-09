The Defense Forces strike Russian aircraft at “Savasleyka” airfield

On the night of June 9, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked the “Savasleyka” airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers use the airfield to strike at Ukrainian settlements. In particular, MiG-31K fighters, which carry “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles, regularly take off from this military facility.

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian defense forces hit two Russian aircraft — presumably MiG-31 and Su-30/34 aircraft. The results of the attack are being clarified, the General Staff added.

