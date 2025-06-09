General Staff: Russian army lost another 970 soldiers and four tanks in 24 hours

On June 8, Russia lost another 970 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment and weapons.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The defense forces destroyed four tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, one MLRS, 167 operational-tactical drones, seven cruise missiles, and 123 units of special automotive equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 997 120 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their losses in the war. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths. Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of May 2025, Russian media had collected the names of over 110 000 dead soldiers. The highest confirmed losses were in Tuva (120 dead for every 10 000 men).

