Russia declares offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region. General Staff denies information

The Russian Ministry of Defense has declared that occupation forces are conducting an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denies this information.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that units of the 90th Tank Division of the Center Group of Forces have reached the western border of the "DPR" and are continuing to develop their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Andriy Kovalev, denied this information in a comment to Babel.

"This information is not true. Fighting continues in the Donetsk region. And the text you provided is Russian disinformation," he said.

The DeepState project map indicates that the Russians are 2 km from the Dnipropetrovsk region.

