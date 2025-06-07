Russia continues shelling Donetsk region — 3 people killed

Three people were killed in Russian shelling of the Donetsk region on June 7. Another person was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

In Yablunivka (Illinivska community), Russians killed two people and damaged two houses. Another person died in Kostyantynivka. A resident of Pokrovsk was injured, and an FPV drone damaged an outbuilding there as well.

The day before, on June 6, three people were killed and nine were injured in the Donetsk region. The cities of Myrnohrad, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Novy Donbas, Komar, Bilytske, Rodynske, and Slovyansk were hit. Houses, cars, and shops were damaged there.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration once again called on residents of the region to evacuate. Over the past day, 366 people, including 51 children, were evacuated. Russia continues to shell the region dozens of times every day.

