Overnight, the air defense neutralized 174 aerial targets — drones and missiles

On the night of June 7, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 174 aerial targets — drones and missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russia launched 215 air targets:

206 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types;

2 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

6 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

1 “Iskander-K” cruise missile.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Ukrainian military shot down 87 attack drones with firepower, another 80 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. They also shot down six Kh-59/69 guided missiles and one “Iskander-K” cruise missile.

There are hits in ten locations.

There are dead and wounded in Kharkiv and its suburbs due to a massive Russian strike on the night of June 7.

