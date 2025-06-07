Overnight, the air defense neutralized 174 aerial targets — drones and missiles

On the night of June 7, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 174 aerial targets — drones and missiles.
This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In total, Russia launched 215 air targets:
- 206 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types;
- 2 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
- 6 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;
- 1 “Iskander-K” cruise missile.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military shot down 87 attack drones with firepower, another 80 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. They also shot down six Kh-59/69 guided missiles and one “Iskander-K” cruise missile.
There are hits in ten locations.
- There are dead and wounded in Kharkiv and its suburbs due to a massive Russian strike on the night of June 7.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.