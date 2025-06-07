Russia massively shelled Kharkiv and its suburbs. There are dead and wounded

On the night of May 7, the Russian army launched strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs, killing 3 people and injuring 18. Russia attacked with drones, aerial bombs, and missiles.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service, and the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

A nine-story building was hit, with apartments on the upper floors catching fire. Rescuers pulled a woman from under the rubble. The private sector, a civil enterprise, and other facilities were also damaged.

According to preliminary estimates by the Situation Center as of 06:00, Kharkiv was hit by 48 Shahed strike drones, two missiles, and four guided aerial bombs. Ihor Terekhov called this the most powerful attack during the entire full-scale war.

In total, damage has already been recorded to 18 apartment buildings and 13 private homes in Kharkiv.

Last night, June 6, 17 people were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv, including four children.

