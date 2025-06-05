Russians hit Pryluky and Kharkiv with drones at night — 5 people killed, over 20 injured

Five people died in a Russian drone attack on Pryluky (Chernihiv region).

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

At least six drones were launched into the cityʼs residential area. Among the dead were two women and a one-year-old child, who were found under the rubble. Six people were also injured and hospitalized.

Kharkiv was also under attack by drones that night, 17 people were injured, including 4 children.

Several high-rise buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the hits. Three fires also broke out: an apartment on the top floor of a 17-story residential building, an apartment on the second floor and the basement of a 5-story building, and 3 cars were on fire.

