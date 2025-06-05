Iryna Farion murder: suspect Zinchenkoʼs arrest extended until August 4

On June 5, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Lviv extended the preventive measure for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion.

This is reported by Suspilne.

Zinchenko was brought to court wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet. Speaking to reporters, he said he felt fine.

Since Zinchenkoʼs preventive measure was due to end on June 8, the prosecutor read a motion in which he called on the court to extend his arrest for 60 days without the right to post bail.

Instead, the defendantʼs lawyer objected to the motion. He asked the court to change the preventive measure to 24-hour house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet.

The court decided to grant the prosecutorʼs request. The preventive measure — arrest without bail — was extended until August 4, inclusive.

The Murder of Irina Farion

On July 19, 2024, former MP of the Verkhovna Rada, linguist Iryna Farion, was murdered in Lviv.

Almost a week later, on July 25, the suspect was detained in Dnipro. He turned out to be 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko.

Law enforcement officers found out that Zinchenko joined a group on a messenger in 2022 that spread ideas of violence, cruelty, and also promoted racial, national, and religious intolerance and discrimination. In 2024, he became a member of another group associated with a Russian neo-Nazi organization.

According to the investigation, while in these groups, the suspect allegedly developed a personal animosity towards Iryna Farion because of her active position in protecting the Ukrainian language and culture. Zinchenko is suspected of having developed the intention to commit murder because he believed that Farion was dividing national unity.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.