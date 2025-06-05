Russia launched 103 drones and a ballistic missile over Ukraine overnight

On the night of June 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 103 strike UAVs and an “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missile.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense shot down 28 UAVs, another 46 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare. The ballistic missile was not shot down.

The main areas of impact were the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. Hits were recorded in 16 locations.

5 people were killed and six others were injured in an attack in Pryluky (Chernihiv region). 19 people were injured in Kharkiv, including three children.

Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district was under attack in the Odesa region. A family medicine clinic, a Children and Youth Creativity Center, and a lyceum were damaged there.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.