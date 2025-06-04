5 new reports on payments, documents and leave have appeared in “Army+”

Five new reports have appeared in the "Army+" application, which are related to receiving documents, payments, and leave.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

All of them are located in their own sections and are available for use in the updated version of "Army+", which can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Market.

In particular, reports appeared on:

documents for obtaining UBD status;

status; changing card details;

change of beneficiary;

certificate of family composition;

leave to care for a child (up to 6 years old).

Reports are submitted in a few minutes. They have comprehensive help files that provide concise and clear advice and explanations of what documents may be needed when submitting a report. The reports themselves are created with a clear submission algorithm, and each step has tips that will help you send it to your commander without errors.

The “Army+” application was presented in August 2024. It was created by analogy with "Diia" to relieve the military from paperwork. It provides a personal identification function ("Army ID") and a reporting system (electronic reports).

Reports in "Army+" appeared in August 2024. Including new reports, their total number is 36. During this time, 530 thousand reports have been fully processed. The most popular are health care (30%), annual leave (23%), and change of place of service (21%).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.